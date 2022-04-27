HOPEFUL candidates from the Green Party, Plaid Cymru and Propel Wales are standing in the upcoming Newport City Council elections.

On May 5, the candidates hope to be successful in order to represent a party which currently doesn’t have any councillors on the council.

Here’s what the three political parties are pledging.

Green Party

The Green Party has said it is “close to a breakthrough” in Newport as the council elections approach.

Chairwoman of Gwent Green Party, Lauren James, said: “Our year-round hard work in areas that have previously been neglected has voters from all sides pledging to switch to the Green Party.”

Four candidates are standing for the party on May 5, here’s what they are pledging:

Restore trust in the council and councillors, working with residents to make sure their voices are heard and their areas are not forgotten;

Ensure every resident has access to a regular and reliable bus service, and safe and accessible active travel routes;

Deal with fly-tipping, littering, and anti-social behaviour;

Revitalising the city centre, giving support to businesses with a community or environmental focus;

Improve and protect parks and green spaces;

Work to improve early years provision, particularly playgroups;

Make sure schools get the funding and support needed to thrive.

Ms James, who is standing in the Shaftesbury ward, said: “Gwent Greens are campaigning hard to make the world better for everyone. Every action, big or small, paves the way to a greener, fairer future for Gwent.”

Where in Newport are the Green Party candidates standing?

Allt yr yn: Three seats

Christian Arnold Schmidt

Shaftesbury: Two seats

Lauren James

Tanya Sinnett

Tredegar Park and Marshfield: Two seats

Catherine Jane Linstrum

Plaid Cymru

Plaid Cymru has two candidates standing in Newport, pushing for flood avoidance, a green energy revolution, and tackling the housing crisis - as well as a new train station for Caerleon on Ponthir.

Here’s what the party is pledging for the area:

Tackle the housing crisis with more affordable homes by working with housing associations and the Welsh Government;

Develop and encourage local supply chains and forces on the creation of local business, to create more local flexible job opportunities within the city centre;

Ditch the Cardiff City Region and the Western Gateway schemes;

Flood avoidance not flood prevention - to redesign urban areas, or for them to be designed from the start, to soak up and store rain to prevent flash flooding, but without the construction of large scale flood defences;

Be at the forefront of the green energy revolution with its deep water port and the workforce, and making the city a centre for the development of offshore wind energy, tidal lagoons in the Severn estuary, and underwater tidal turbines;

A railway station to serve Caerleon and Ponthir.

Allt-yr-yn candidate Jonathan Thomas Clark said: “Newport has suffered because of the unhealthy obsession with directly competing with Cardiff and Cribs Causeway.

“We seriously need to focus on growing small local businesses that supply our needs as well as hosting the usual suspects to bring economic life back to our city centre. If we can do this then we can bring sustainable economic growth and some life back to our city centre.”

Where in Newport are the Plaid Cymru candidates standing?

Allt yr yn: Three seats

Jonathan Thomas Clark

Pillgwenlly: Two seats

Khalilur Rahman

Propel Wales

Propel Wales is a political party formed by former MS Neil McEvoy in January 2020. It has two candidates standing in Newport in the upcoming council elections – both in the Tredegar Park and Marshfield Ward.

The party’s pledges for Wales include:

Conduct a “root and branch” review of council management;

Decentralise recycling by creating not for profit community enterprises, develop partnerships to “exploit Wales’ gas reserves without fracking”;

Build more houses on brown field sites.

Leader of Propel Wales, Neil McEvoy, said: “Propel is delighted to be breaking ground in Newport with such high calibre candidates.

“Shane is a working class boy, who has done well. His longing for Wales has pulled him back home and he wants to roll up his sleeves and get stuck in.

“Celia Jones is a great campaigner for openness in health care, which is sadly lacking in Wales. Celia is a woman of resolve, who has used her personal tragedy to fight for justice for others. We are delighted they are both standing.”

Where in Newport are the Propel candidates standing?

Tredegar Park and Marshfield: Two seats

Celia Jones

Shane Anthony Williams

To view all the candidates standing in Newport click here.