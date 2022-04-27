SEVERAL Gwent residents have been hit with fines after failing to pay the fare for rail journeys.
They will have to pay a significant amount more than if they had paid the fare in the first place, with one ordered to pay more than 60 times the amount of their original fare.
Kelan McColl, 33, of Morrison Street in Blackwood was fined after not paying the £4.90 fare to Cardiff Central from Caerphilly on November 20, 2021.
McColl pleaded guilty to not paying the fare with intent to avoid paying at all.
His guilty plea was taken into account, but he was fined £88 and ordered to pay costs of £179.
He was also ordered to pay compensation of £4.90, as well as a victim surcharge of £34 for a total of £305.90.
Rico Richards, 21, of Beech Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to avoiding his fare.
On December 10, 2021, Richards travelled between Cwmbran and Cardiff Central without paying the £9.20 fare.
Despite his guilty plea being taken into account, he was fined £146 and ordered to pay £179 in costs.
He also has to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and compensation of £9.20.
In total, he has to pay £368.20.
Jane Thomlins, 29, of Castle Gardens in Chepstow, avoided a £10.80 fare.
Thomlins travelled between Chepstow and Cardiff on November 14, 2021, without paying the fare.
She pleaded guilty and was fined £174.
As well as the fine, Thomlins has to pay costs of £179, a victim surcharge of £34 and compensation of £10.80.
She will have to pay a total of £397.80.
READ MORE:
- Newport council to pay extra £3m for Transporter Bridge repairs
- Widow pays moving tribute to ‘soulmate’ Michael Partridge
- Drivers and business from Cwmbran and Pontypool in court
Nicola Southall, 49, of Lambert Street in Newport was fined for dodging rail fare.
She pleaded guilty to travelling between Cwmbran and Cardiff Central on November 6, 2021, without previously paying the £9.20 fare.
Southall was ordered to pay £179 in costs and was fined £66, as well as compensation of £9.20 and a victim surcharge of £34.
She will have to pay a total of £288.20.
Danni Wearing, 23, also of Lambert Street in Newport, pleaded guilty to travelling without paying the fare.
Wearing also travelled between Cwmbran and Cardiff Central on November 6, 2021, without paying the £9.20 fare.
She was ordered to pay a total of £323.20, including a fine of £101, a victim surcharge of £34, compensation of £9.20 and costs totalling £179.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here