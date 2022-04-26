The BBC Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, who say he used his position in the music industry to exploit them.

As reported by BBC News, the 64-year-old is accused of predatory and unwanted sexual behaviour and touching, in incidents between 1992 and 2017.

Westwood strenuously denies the allegations.

Back in the 1990s Westwood was an early champion of hip-hop in the UK and hosted the first nationally-broadcast rap show on UK radio from 1994.

Seven women in total came to the BBC and The Guardian with their stories of Westwood's inappropriate behaviour.

Westwood has been accused of several incidents of sexual misconduct

The BBC report: "The seven women who spoke to the BBC are all black, and say they met Westwood through his work. Some of them accuse the DJ of abusing his power within the music industry."

Two of the women discussed an incident where they had met Westwood to discuss music, where they accused the DJ of driving them to a flat and initiating unwanted and unexpected sex.

One was 19 at the time, while Westwood was 53.

Another woman told the BBC she met Westwood, then in his mid-30s, when she was 17 and a member of a R&B group. She says she was subjected to unwanted oral sex after agreeing to meet him.

Four further young women accuse the DJ of either touching their bottoms or breasts as they posed for photographs with him at different events where he was performing.

The women tell their stories in the documentary, Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power, which airs on BBC Three at 9pm today (Tuesday, April 21).