A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
LILY FOGARTY, 22, of Medway Close, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Monnow Way on January 24.
JAMES ETHAN WILLIAMS, 26, of Ringland Circle, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the SDR on July 10, 2021.
He was ordered to pay £580 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
MICA CHARAY ALLWOOD, 26, of Riverbank Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Gaer Road on September 29, 2021.
Her driving record endorsed with six points.
GERALD SAMUELS, 40, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted stealing alcohol worth £1,000 during a burglary at Vanilla Spice, Newport, on April 11.
He was made the subject of a drug rehabilitation requirement, a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.
TAYLA JADE ISON, 27, of Eastview Terrace, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £354 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on October 20, 2021.
Her driving record endorsed with six points.
WILLIAM JOHN THOMAS, 48, of Attlee Way, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Llantarnam Road, Cwmbran, on September 29, 2021.
His driving record endorsed with six points.
CHRISTIAN MORSE, 30, of Claude Road, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Heol Aneurin on October 1, 2021.
His driving record endorsed with six points.
