Tesco has moved to reveal a huge change to its Tesco Clubcard system which will affect any shoppers signed up to the scheme.
Britain’s biggest grocer, well-known for its impressive promotions for Clubcard customers will no longer be sending out paper statements or vouchers to selected customers.
Tesco unveiled the planned changes ahead of a shake-up to the scheme expected over the coming months.
From May, automatic statements and vouchers will no longer be sent out via post. Customers will instead have accumulated points transferred into vouchers via email which will be in the form of a barcode you can scan at the checkout.
Clubcard shoppers can however still make requests in-store to get physical coupons.
5 ways you can save money on your weekly food shop
Tesco Clubcard login - how to opt back in
Tesco Clubcard customers will receive an email informing them of the changes and the supermarket said customers who want to continue receiving quarterly statements will need to opt back into the scheme.
To do this head to the Tesco Clubcard login and and head to the 'statement preferences' in your account.
What is the Tesco Clubcard?
The supermarket loyalty programme was first launched in 1995 and attracted nearly five million customers in the first year.
In 2017, the card moved to contactless and handy keyfobs were introduced - now with more than 19 million users in the UK saving their money.
The Clubcard scheme is the supermarket’s loyalty card - now also in app form - which lets shoppers earn points as they spend in stores.
These are then transferred into vouchers, depending on how many points supermarket-goers have built up.
