A TEENAGE sex offender who shared images with fellow paedophiles of children being raped was spared prison.

Police found the disturbing material on the iPhone of Cristian Pirjol when they raided his Newport home in 2020, prosecutor Eugene Egan said.

It emerged how the defendant had shared category A images, the most serious kind, with like-minded people via WhatsApp.

He had also posted child abuse images on Facebook.

MORE NEWS

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant was just 16 at the time of his offending.

Pirjol, now aged 18, of Morgan Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

He admitted possession of 19 category A, three category B, four category C images as well as possession of extreme pornography depicting both bestiality and rape.

Pirjol also pleaded guilty to the more serious charge of distributing six category A indencent images of children.

The offences were committed between July 2019 and April 2020.

Peter Donnison, representing the defendant, said in mitigation: “The delay in this case is inexcusable.”

Pirjol’s barrister urged the court to spare his client an immediate custodial sentence.

The defendant, Mr Donnison said, was capable of being rehabilitated and came from a “supportive family”.

The judge, Recorder John Philpotts, told Pirjol: "For those of us unfortunate enough to be professionally obliged to view these images, one of the most serious features is the clear and heartrending distress which is sometimes evident from the child victims in these images."

The defendant was sent to a young offender institution for 18 months, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement as well as the Horizon sex offender programme.

Pirjol must pay £430 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge.

The defendant has to register as a sex offender for 10 years and he was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for an indefinite period.