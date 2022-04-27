ICE CREAM made in Caerphilly has been crowned the best in the UK.

Minolis of Machen has been crowned champions at the National Ice Cream Competition – deemed the ‘Oscars’ of the ice cream world – for the fourth time.

The ice cream is served exclusively at Basil & Rusty’s ice-cream parlour and café based at Gellwasted Farm in Machen, and at the annual Royal Welsh Show.

The ice cream is made by Geraint Richards – who credits the success of the ice cream to his late dad, Lewis, who created the recipe – who also co-owns Basil & Rusty’s with his wife Emma.

“We are absolutely delighted to win this award,” said Mr Richards.

“Our success is all down to my late dad, Lewis, who created this recipe that we still use today and my mum, Sue, who - with a little help from us - has carried on this business after my dad passed away in 2017.”

“A fair description of the business dynamic is that Emma and Sue are the engine and ensure the essential work is done. I make the ice cream and talk a lot.

"And our kids Tess (9), Ted and Belle (both 7) are the chief tasters.”

The National Ice Cream Competition has been running for 77 years and bestows a badge of quality and excellence on all those that win. It was judged by 43 experts over two days at the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show 2022.

Basil & Rusty’s sells seven classic flavours, with people able to pick sauces and toppings:

Dairy vanilla;

Wild strawberry;

Chocolate;

Mint chocolate chip;

Dairy toffee;

Rum and raisin;

Dairy coffee.

Their new lemon crunch ice cream won a Diploma of Merit at the same competition, with Basil & Rusty’s planning to start serving pizzas this summer.

The business aims to support small local producers as much as possible – selling cakes from a local cake maker and gourmet organic coffee from a nearby small roaster. The milk and cream used in the ice cream also comes from a small, local family business.

Find out more about the business on Facebook: @basilandrustys