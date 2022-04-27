Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have reportedly provided an update after quizzing Christian B in prison after he was officially named as a suspect last week.
It was reported the 45-year-old convict has told police his alibi after being quizzed by investigators in his cell but the lead prosecutor hit back at those reports saying: “We are not aware of any alibi at all.”
A statement issued last week by Portuguese authorities, declared Christian B as a formal suspect but since then “he has not given any information so far — not even via his defence attorney,” according to the lead prosecutor.
When did Madeleine McCann go missing?
Madeleine was three years old when she went missing on May 3 2007 while on holiday in Portugal.
Her disappearance sparked one of the most high-profile missing persons searches in history.
Madeleine McCann's parents Kate and Gerry break silence on new suspect
Kate and Gerry McCann said the "welcomed the news" after the German national was named as a formal suspect.
The full statement read: "We welcome the news that the Portuguese authorities have declared a German man an 'arguido' in relation to the disappearance of our beloved daughter Madeleine.
"This reflects progress in the investigation, being conducted by the Portuguese, German and British authorities. We are kept informed of developments by the Metropolitan police.
"It is important to note the 'arguido' has not yet been charged with any specific crime related to Madeleine's disappearance."
