A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LUKE JULIAN DARREN GLOVER, 25, of Clarence Street, Newport, was sentenced to a 24-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on March 28.

He was made the subject of a drug rehabilitation requirement, a two-year restraining order, ordered to complete a 29-day “building better relationships” programme, carry out 70 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

MACAULEY LUCAS HUGHES, 26, of Attlee Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cannabis at Ystrad Mynach police station of March 11.

JENNIFER REBECCA CREANEY, 38, of Porthmawr Road, Northville, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record endorsed with six points.

LOUIS LEROUX, 28, of Clos Y Gelyn, Pentwyn, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A467 in Llanhilleth, Abertillery, on September 25, 2021.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

IESTYN LOVELAND-DAVIES, 19, of Victoria Road, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate on Carno Street on October 20, 2021.

DARREN PAUL LUCE, 21, of Raglan Close, Talywain, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Neville Street on October 17, 2021.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

JOHN LEE ROGERS, 29, of Greencourt, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seatbelt on Turnpike Road on October 7, 2021.

CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS, 47, of Greenwood Avenue, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Turnpike Road on September 29, 2021.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

RACHAEL JAYNE JONES, 37, of Commercial Street, Ynysddu, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, on September 20, 2021.

Her driving record endorsed with five points.