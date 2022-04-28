A FORMER Sky manager was warned he faces prison after he pleaded guilty to committing a "serious" assault last summer.
Thomas Powles, 34, of High Street, Newbridge, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage in the Gelligaer area of Caerphilly.
The offences were committed on July 18, 2021.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Jac Brown, representing the defendant, said: “There is a slight possibility this sentence can be suspended.
MORE NEWS: Bodybuilder tried to run over girlfriend’s workmates before mowing down PC
“He has told me today he’s on the sick – he used to work as a manager for Sky.
“The defendant suffers from PTSD and a multiple personality disorder.
“He’s also an expectant father.”
The case was adjourned until May 18 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
The judge, Recorder John Philpotts, told Powles: “All sentencing options are open.
“You must prepare yourself for an immediate custodial sentence.
“These are serious matters.”
The defendant was granted bail.
Richard Ace represented the prosecution.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article