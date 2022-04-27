A Newport phone box which was alleged to be a hotspot for drug dealing and anti-social behaviour has been removed, it has been confirmed.
The phone box, operated by BT, was located on Tredegar Street, in the Pill area of the city.
It is not immediately clear how long the phone box has been located on the residential street – which offers pedestrian access to the Asda car park.
But, historic images of the area show that it was installed prior to 2008.
However, it is understood that in recent months, local figures have been calling for its removal.
According to Gwent Police, it has been a talking point at a number of community meetings and police surgeries which have been held in the local area.
It comes as a result of the force receiving “a significant number of reports” which have linked the phone box with anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.
A number of groups are said to have been involved in securing the removal of the box, which was taken down by BT at the start of this week (beginning April 25).
What has been said about its removal?
Inspector Hannah Welti of Gwent Police said: “We’ve received a significant number of reports that linked a phone box located in Tredegar Street, Newport to offences such as anti-social behaviour (ASB) and drug dealing over a six-month period.
“This phone box was regularly brought up as a problem to our officers by residents and businesses at community meetings and police surgeries.
“Taking that information forward, we’ve worked with partners including BT who removed the phone box this week at the earliest opportunity.”
The Argus has contacted BT for additional information.
