Plans to turn a former social club in Newport into a coffee shop and community space have been submitted.

If approved, the former boilermakers club on Albany Street will be brought back into use, having stood empty for quite some time.

The Argus understands that the club last closed in 2015, “due to a change in market demand”.

In the years that followed, the building owner has attempted to bring the building back to life in a number of different ways.

In late 2020, plans were submitted to turn the premises into a hot food takeaway, with a flat above.

But, these plans were refused, along with two further plans to convert the property into a HMO (house in multiple occupation).

The loss of a community asset was among the reasons for the refusals.

What do the new plans show?





Following the initial planning setbacks, the applicant, a Mr S Reddivri is said to have “taken on board all previous advice received” from Newport City Council.

Plans show that the ground floor at 12-13 Albany Road would be a coffee shop, with open plan seating and a counter area.

There would also be toilets, and a space for food preparation.

Upstairs, plans show a community meeting space, and an adjoining dining room.

According to the plans, the entire building would be operated by a single vendor, and “very little alterations internally will be required”.

Supporting documents, submitted by Evans Banks Planning Limited on behalf of the applicant suggest that “On the ground floor will be a new coffee shop providing a selection of hot and cold non-alcoholic beverages and a small range of snacks and sandwiches.”

Continuing, they said: “The idea behind the proposal is to create a place where people will want to visit for both social, community and possibly business purposes. Those then needing a larger separate area for such purposes – either as a one off conference meeting or as a weekly meeting group – will be able to hire out and use the facilities on the first floor.”

If approved, the proposed opening hours are 8am to 6.30pm Mondays through Fridays, 8am to 7pm on Saturdays, and 9.30am to 5pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Unlike its previous use, it is understood that these plans would allow the facilities to be used by all members of the community, rather than members of the club.

The full planning application can be viewed and commented upon online here.