Russia has banned nearly 300 UK politicians from entering its country, including two from Gwent.

As part of the Kremlin’s response to the UK Government’s support for Ukraine, hundreds of politicians have been sanctioned for contributing “to the groundless whipping up of Russophobic hysteria in the UK”.

The list - which also includes several people who are no longer member of parliament, has two MPs from the Gwent area.

These are Blaenau Gwent’s Labour MP Nick Smith, and Monmouth’s Conservative MP David Davies.

As a result, both men are “no longer allowed to enter the Russian Federation”.

The list, published by Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs alleges that the 287 politicians listed “took the most active part” in the U.K.’s decision to sanction 386 members of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament on March 11.

High profile MPs from both sides of the aisle have been sanctioned, including Jacob Rees-Mogg and Steve Barclay of the Conservative Cabinet, to Labour’s Diane Abbott, and house speaker Lindsay Hoyle.

But, the list also includes 10 MPs who either lost their seat, or opted out of standing for re-election in 2019.

What has Russia said?





A translated version of the sanctions imposed by Russia reads: “In response to the adopted March 11 this year. The decision of the UK government to include 386 deputies of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on the sanctions list, on the basis of reciprocity, imposes personal restrictions on 287 members of the House of Commons of the British Parliament.

“These persons, who are no longer allowed to enter the Russian Federation, took the most active part in the establishment of anti-Russian sanctions instruments in London, and contribute to the groundless whipping up of Russophobic hysteria in the UK.

“The hostile rhetoric and far-fetched accusations coming from the mouths of British parliamentarians not only condone the hostile course of London, aimed at demonizing our country and its international isolation, but are also used by opponents of mutually respectful dialogue with Russia to undermine the foundation of bilateral cooperation.”

What has David Davies said?





In a statement sent to the Argus, David Davies MP said: "I am proud to be a part of the UK Government which has led the world in providing weapons and training to the Ukrainian Government, organising sanctions against Russia, sending our armed forces to NATO bases in the region and supporting refugees.

"The UK Government will continue to stand with Ukraine,"

The Argus has contacted the offices of Nick Smith for a comment at this time.