Three people have been arrested for drugs offences after a warrant was carried out at an address in Newport city centre.
Officers targeted an address on George Street yesterday (Tuesday, April 26) – a short distance away from Newport Central Police Station, located on adjoining Cardiff Road.
As a result of the police action, three people were arrested, and a quantity of drugs were seized.
Two 40-year-old men, and a 44-year-old woman were arrested “on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.”
All three have since been released under investigation.
Today (Wednesday, April 27), Gwent Police confirmed that the drugs recovered from the scene are still being examined.
What did police originally say?
In a Tweet posted by the Gwent Police Newport Officers account, the force said: “Newport Central officers conducted a warrant in George Street today.
“Three persons arrested. Drugs seized.
“Officers and community support officers will continue to patrol the area. If you need to raise any local issues then please report via speaking to officers, Social media or by calling 101.”
Statement from police in full
A further statement, sent to the Argus, reads: “The three people arrested, two 40-year-old men and a 44-year-old woman, have been released under investigation.
“They were all arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
“The drugs recovered are still subject to examination.”
