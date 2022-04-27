The Netflix series The Crown has put out a casting call for a young Kate Middleton for its sixth season.
As reported by Variety the show is seeking “an exceptional young actor to play Kate Middleton."
It goes on: “This is a good role in this award-winning drama and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance.”
Accompanying the casting brief were photographs of Middleton, who now goes by Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the early 2000s.
Alongside this, the production team is also looking for actors for teenage Prince William and Harry, which was first announced last month.
This casting call could give viewers a hint of what to expect in its sixth season, which is to begin shooting in August this year.
By the sixth series, the show will likely be entering the 2000s, and in 2001 19-year-old Prince William began his undergraduate course at the University of St Andrew’s in Scotland, which is where he met his wife-to-be in Kate.
William and Kate briefly broke up in 2007 before eventually reuniting and going on to wed at Westminster Abbey in London in 2011.
Season five of the programme is set to stream in November this year and will take place in the 1990s.
An all-new cast will be present as the show moves on in time, including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.
