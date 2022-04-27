World Bath Bomb Day has arrived and there's only one way that we can think to celebrate.

If you're looking for a self-care soak on April 27 and beyond, these major brands will help you unwind in bubbles in no time.

Here are some of the best bath bombs from Lush, The Body Shop and Claire's so that you can book in that luxurious You time.

So, light your candles and switch on that chill out playlist because here are the bath bombs that should be in your basket right now.

Bath bombs to celebrate World Bath Bomb Day

Lush bath bombs

Disco Duck

Disco Duck. Credit: Lush

Described as a "quaking good pick me up", the disco duck is equally adorable and luxurious.

Lush released the citrus cutie for Easter and since its infused with guarana powder and juniperberry oil - it's practically guaranteed to give you the refreshing soak you're looking for.

Add it to your basket for £4 via the Lush website.

Flamingo Egg

Flamingo Egg. Credit: Lush

Unwind in pink and blue cotton candy swirls with this delightful Flamingo Egg.

This sparkling sweet treat was one of our favourites from Lush's Easter collection and is one of the brand's bestsellers.

Take it home for £5 via the Lush website.

Shop Lush's full bath bomb range via the Lush website.

READ MORE: Lush is giving away 100,000 bath bombs on World Bath Bomb Day – how to get yours

READ MORE: 7 beauty products to recreate the spa at home from The Body Shop, Superdrug, M&S and more

The Body Shop Bath Bombs

Moringa Fragranced Bath Bubble

We are a little obsessed with this heart-shaped floral bath bubble from The Body Shop and it's not hard to see why.

Turning your bath yellow, the soothing bubble is perfect for Spring and is like you're relaxing in a meadow of flowers.

The Moringa-scented bubble is ideal for those with dry skin and can be yours for £1.50 via The Body Shop website.

Coconut Fragranced Bath Bubble

This "fun and fragrant" bubble from The Body Shop will drive you coco-nuts (sorry!).

The exotic bubble will transport you to paradise through its creamy coconut fragrance and tranquil blue colour.

You can pick up yours for £1.50 via The Body Shop website.

Pink Grapefruit Fragranced Bath Bubble

Drop this Heart-shaped bath bubble into the tub and upgrade your self-care in a moment.

The fresh fragranced bubble is described as an "explosion of pretty pink and the scent of zesty, citrusy pink grapefruits" and we can't wait to add it to our unwinding routine.

Treat yourself for only £1.50 via The Body Shop website.

READ MORE: The Body Shop's Instaglow primer went viral on Tiktok - How to own the beauty trend

READ MORE: Best LED mirrors to recreate Molly-Mae's £8000 mirror from Wayfair, MADE and more

Claire's Bath Bombs

Celestial Bath Bomb

Celestial Bath Bomb. Credit: Claire's

Feel out of this world this self-care night with Claire's Celestial Bath Bomb.

Shut out the world, turn up the music and unwind in this vanilla-scented pink pastel explosion.

At 50% off, you could add it to your basket for only £3 from the Claire's website right now.

Star Bath Bomb

Star Bath Bomb. Credit: Claire's

Turn up the fun with this Star bath bomb from Claire's.

Treat yourself or someone you love this World Bath Bomb Day to a watermelon explosion that leaves a magical rainbow effect in the water.

On top of that, the Star bath bomb is currently 50% off and can be added to your tub for just £3.50 via the Claire's website.

Peach Bath Bomb

Peach Bath Bomb. Credit: Claire's

Pop a peach bath bomb into your tub for the ultimate self-care escape.

Lose yourself in the sweet peach scent as you take some well-earned time for yourself.

What's more, the playful peach treat has been reduced from £8 to £4 so there's even more reason to invest in a little guilt-free self-care.

Make it yours for £4 via the Claire's website.