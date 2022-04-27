THE newly-crowned best ice cream in the UK certainly lived up to its great reputation.

The Argus paid a visit to Basil & Rusty’s ice-cream parlour and café based at Gelli Farm in Machen.

The ice cream is made by Geraint Richards – who credits the success of the ice cream to his late dad, Lewis, who created the recipe – who also co-owns Basil & Rusty’s with his wife Emma.

We tried the banoffee sundae and readers, it was amazing.

Tofee ice cream, toffee sauce and caramel pieces with cream and bananas.

This reporter's previous 'best ever ice cream' was a peach gelato from Florence, and this was that good.

Mr Richards said news of Basil and Rusty's latest award was "brilliant".

"We're very lucky, my dad won it three times previously."

Mr Richards said he was also glad to have levelled things up in a friendly rivalry he has with a ice cream firm in Scotland.

"We're now tied at 4-4," he said.

Mr Richards said the latest accolade was dedicated to his late father - who passed away in 2017.

"Since I lost dad it validates what I've done.

"Mum and dad developed the recipe. I've been doing it since I was a kid.

"I'm just doing what dad taught me. This is my reward for that.

"The credit is his. It honours his memory."

The National Ice Cream Competition has been running for 77 years and bestows a badge of quality and excellence on all those that win. It was judged by 43 experts over two days at the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show 2022.

Basil & Rusty’s sells seven classic flavours, with people able to pick sauces and toppings:

Dairy vanilla;

Wild strawberry;

Chocolate;

Mint chocolate chip;

Dairy toffee;

Rum and raisin;

Dairy coffee.

Their new lemon crunch ice cream won a Diploma of Merit at the same competition, with Basil & Rusty’s planning to start serving pizzas this summer.