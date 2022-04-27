Downton Abbey is back with a brand new movie and fans of the hit show couldn’t be more excited.

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ is set to be released on Friday, April 29, so we don’t have long to wait.

With filming locations across the UK, have you ever wondered where some of your favourite scenes have been shot?

The much-loved show has been filmed all over the country since the first season in 2010, and new research from Betfair Casino has revealed which locations prove to be the most popular with the public.

Measuring popularity by the number of hashtags each location has on Instagram, see the top 10 filming locations for you to visit.

Top 10 Downton Abbey UK filming locations

Highclere Castle in Hampshire, which fans will recognise as Downton Abbey itself on screen, and Bampton, a scenic Oxfordshire village, are among the 10 most popular filming locations for the series.

Other popular sites available to visit include Alnwick Castle in Northumberland, Harewood House in West Yorkshire and Lincoln Castle in Lincolnshire otherwise known as York Prison where Downton Abbey’s John Bates found himself locked up way back when in season three.

Highclere Castle, Hampshire

Fans will recognise Highclere Castle as Downton Abbey on screen, with the impressive grounds used for both exterior and interior scenes throughout the series and upcoming movie.

Alnwick Castle, Northumberland

Serving up tours for Downton Abbey fans, Alnwick Castle is best known as Brancaster Castle, owned by the Marquess of Hexham, and featured in two Christmas specials for the series.

Lacock Village, Wiltshire

The quintessential village of Lacock is a National Trust delight and fans may recognise it from scenes in series six that take place in a livestock market, with the village also featuring regularly in the Downton Abbey movie.

Waddesdon Manor, Buckinghamshire

This Buckinghamshire manor was used to shoot the exterior shots of Haxby Hall, a neighbouring estate to the Crawley family, in series two of Downton Abbey.

Harewood House, West Yorkshire

A country house with grand gardens, it’s no surprise Harewood House’s majestic exterior was used in scenes in the first Downton Abbey movie, where Lord and Lady Grantham’s neighbours host a ball.

Beamish Museum, County Durham

Beamish Museum is an open-air venue located in County Durham and has been a key location for filming, especially for the first Downton Abbey movie. The real-life time capsule makes for the perfect backdrop, with its period setting and traditional vehicles to help bring the fictional drama to life.

Lincoln Castle, Lincolnshire

Cast your minds back to season three and you’ll recognise Lincoln Castle as York Prison where John Bates, played by Brendan Coyle, was incarcerated after being accused of murdering his former wife.

Bampton Village, Oxfordshire

Nothing screams Downton Abbey more than a quaint Oxfordshire village, with Bampton making the perfect setting for the period drama. Bampton features heavily throughout the series, with Churchgate House featuring as the home of Isobel Crawley.

Inveraray Castle, Scotland

Inveraray Castle made its grand debut in the 2012 Christmas special of Downton Abbey when the Grantham family travelled up to Scotland to visit the Marquess of Flintshire, with all the action from the episode taking place in the castle and its grounds.

Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham

While it may make for quite a view, the stately home of Wentworth Woodhouse was actually used for its stunning interiors and many of the inside ballroom scenes for the first movie were filmed here.