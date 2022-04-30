ABERGAVENNY Museum is celebrating works by a Monmouthshire author best known for his influential supernatural, fantasy and horror fiction.
This exhibition features artworks by Jon Langford, Pete Williams and John Selway, created to illustrate the writings of Arthur Machen.
Mr Machen, who was born in 1863 and died in 1947, drew inspiration from his native Monmouthshire, its landscape, history and Roman remains, as well as the strange and supernatural, the weird and the wonderful.
World-famous horror author Stephen King describing Machen’s The Great God Pan as "Maybe the best [horror story] in the English language”.
The exhibition showcases both original works, as well as print reproductions of artwork commissioned to illustrate recent reprints of Arthur Machen stories by the Newport-based publishers The Three Impostors.
This includes a new edition of one of Machen’s early works The Chronicle of Clemendy, which has just been launched as a series of stories set in medieval Monmouthshire, complemented by artist Jon Langford’s illustrations.
There are also first editions of Machen’s works, manuscripts, letters and photographs.
The exhibition is open now and will run at Abergavenny Museum until December 18.
It is free admission and open daily from 11am – 4pm except Wednesdays.
For more information, visit: monlife.co.uk/heritage/abergavenny-museum-castle
