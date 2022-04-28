A MAN was remanded in custody after he appeared in court charged with two counts of arson at a city tower block.
Mark Smirthwaite, 45, of Beaufort Road, Newport, is accused of starting fires at the Greenwood building last week.
The defendant is charged with arson with intent to endanger life and arson reckless as to whether life was endangered.
Both allegations relate to incidents on Saturday, April 23.
Smirthwaite was remanded in custody after a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant is due to appear next in court on May 23 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
