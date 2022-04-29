The cheapest and most expensive places in Wales to fill your car up with petrol have been revealed.
Researchers at Admiral Car Insurance calculated how much the average motorist is set to spend on petrol over the next 12 months, based on the local cost of fuel vs local median salaries.
These were the findings of the research.
Five ways to make your fuel last longer
The most expensive places for petrol in Wales
Monmouthshire ranked as the most expensive place to refuel in Wales with an average petrol price per litre of 165.1p with an average annual mileage cost of a whopping £1,134.
Flintshire ranked as 2nd most expensive place with a petrol price of 164.1p per litre (average annual cost of £1,127) with the Vale of Glamorgan and Anglesey both ranking as the 3rd most expensive petrol prices (both 163.9p petrol price per litre).
Rounding out the top 5 was Neath Port Talbot, with an average petrol price of 163.5p per litre.
When compared to the average salary, Denbighshire came out as the least affordable place to fill up your car in Wales.
The cheapest places for petrol in Wales
Powys ranked as the cheapest place to refuel in Wales with an average petrol price per litre of 149.4 and an average annual mileage cost of a whopping £1,026.
Bridgend ranked in 2nd place with an average petrol price of 156.3 per litre and Wrexham ranked as the 3rd cheapest place to refuel with an average price of 158.2 per litre.
Cardiff and Pembrokeshire also featured in the top 5, with petrol costing 158.6p per litre in both locations.
When compared to the average salary, Monmouthshire came out as the most affordable place to fill up your car in Wales.
