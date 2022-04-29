A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

DAFYDD LLEWELLYN WILLIAMS, 18, of Islwyn Road, Cross Keys, was conditionally discharged for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a Spar shop window, criminal damage to a Ford Focus car and driving without insurance.

He was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £120 in compensation.

CALLUM MORRIS, 20, of Oxford Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted stalking and stealing an iPhone and £140 during a burglary between March 17 and April 17.

He was made the subject of a 12-month restraining order, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £260 in a fine and compensation.

ELLIS ROWLANDS, 21, of Fernhill Terrace, Phillipstown, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on Moriah Street, Rhymney, on September, 25, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DARREN SMITH, 37, of Elliott Street, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine at the Revolution bar in Cardiff on October 23, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

SEAN THOMAS WILLIAM STEADMAN, 35, of Pritchard Terrace, Phillipstown, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving on Alexandra Road, Pill, Newport, with cocaine and morphine in his blood on September 15, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHERELLE MACQUADE, 31, of Walter Street, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on Lower Salisbury Street on September 5, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £285 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LUHUD MIAH, 46, of Jeddo Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge and made the subject of a 12-month restraining order after he admitted assault by beating on April 13.

FARYAD MOHAMMED, 39, of Commercial Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted using racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on September 19, 2021.

JAYSON MORETON, aged 29, of Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £171 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he admitted the theft of a portable Goodmans Bluetooth speaker worth £12 from B&M on December 6, 2021.