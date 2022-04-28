A NEW music venue has opened in Blaenau Gwent.

It is a venture of well-respected musician Wayne Cole who is known through the independent music scene in the Valleys and hopes to bring live original music back.

Mr Cole took over the old Bush Inn pub in Blaina during the last part of the covid lockdown and took the time to bring the pub back to life as a venue for the community and as a venue on the live music circuit.

Wayne Cole outside The Bush Inn

He said: “As someone from the area, it’s important to me that the Bush becomes accepted as a part of the local community, whether it be people popping in for a drink after work or visiting in the evenings to meet up with mates and enjoy themselves.

“I’ve got ambitious plans to upgrade the pub and increase the facilities we can offer.

“It’s a challenging time to be opening. Many pubs are closing down, often due to the consequences of the covid shutdowns, but I’m confident that, with the right mix, The Bush can take its place as a welcoming local meeting place.”

The venue held the first live music event on April 1 with four local punk and metal bands on the bill. “The pub was heaving,” said Mr Wayne.

Following this, there were guest DJs performing on Easter Sunday – with funds raised going to local charity.

On April 30, there will be more live music with South Wales rock band Stay Voiceless headlining.

“It’s important to me that we regularly put on bands who play their own material,” said Mr Wayne.

“A lot of venues are now dominated by tribute and cover bands, and it can be difficult for original talent to get a fair hearing.

“Cardiff and Newport are building thriving independent scenes and there’s no reason why the Valleys should be left out.”

You can find out more about The Bush Inn including upcoming gigs by visiting https://www.facebook.com/TheBushInnBlaina