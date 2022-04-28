A MAN has pleaded guilty to having child and animal sex abuse photographs.
Gareth Davies, 40, of Somerton Road, Newport, admitted three counts of possession of an indecent image of a child and one charge of possession of an extreme pornographic image involving an animal.
The offences were committed over a four-year period between April 2017 and March 2021, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
The case was adjourned until May 19 for a pre-sentence report but Judge Daniel Williams warned Davies he could be facing prison.
The defendant was granted conditional bail.
Davies was told he will have to register as a sex offender at a police station within 72 hours.
He was represented by Ben Waters and the prosecution by Joshua Scouller.
