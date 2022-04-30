We all love fish and chips, but where is the best chip shop in Newport?

According to a YouGov poll, 382 million meals from fish and chip shops are eaten every year in Britain.

To help you know where to get your fish and chip fix, we have rounded up the top-rated fish and chip restaurants around Newport, according to TripAdvisor.

Based on your reviews, these are the best chippies in the area.

Pie Corner Fish Bar

South Wales Argus: (TripAdvisor)(TripAdvisor)

Where: High Cross Lane, Newport

Tripadvisor Rating: 3.5/5

What you said: “Is it the best in Newport? There are none better, and friends and family agree when they've visited. Good sized portions and not overpriced.”

“Best food I have had from a chippy by far! Food is good service is great always have a smile!”

Pontnewydd Fish Bar

South Wales Argus: (TripAdvisor)(TripAdvisor)

Where: New Street, Cwmbran

Tripadvisor Rating: 4.5/5

What you said: “Visited here last week whilst I was working in Cwmbran. The food was outstanding. All the staff were lovely and very welcoming, would definitely come back and would highly recommend.”

“Pontnewydd fish bar is the best chippy about, everything I’ve ever had from there has always been perfection 10/10.”

Risca Fish Bar

South Wales Argus: (TripAdvisor)(TripAdvisor)

Where: Tredegar Street, Risca

Tripadvisor Rating: 4.5/5

What you said: “Lovely chips. Nice clean shop. The Irish curry is so tasty.”

“Stunning Fish, Chips, Curry Sauce and a nice cup of tea, can’t beat it. Really tasty, filling and fab service too.”