Across the world, Muslims will be coming together to mark the end of Ramadan, their most religious month.

During Ramadan Muslims fast by refraining from eating or drinking during hours of daylight and also remember the month the Qur'an was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

Following the month of Ramadan, there is a special celebration called Eid al-Fitr.

If you don't practice Islam you may not understand or know of the celebration, so what exactly is Eid al-Fitr.

Commonly also known as Eid, the celebration is a time when people celebrate the accomplishment of ending the fast of Ramadan.

The term Eid al-Fitr itself actually means "the festival of breaking the fast".

Ahead of the festival people will clean their homes, bake sweet treats, prepare their Eid clothes, and make plans to mark the occasion.

When is Eid 2022?





Following Ramadan which lasted from April 2 to May 1, Eid will take place from Monday, May 2 until Tuesday, May 3.

Eid changes every year but tends to take place at the start of May, this is because it depends on the sighting of the new moon.

The Islamic lunar calendar is only 11 to 12 days shorter than the solar calendar.

The celebration also signals the first day of Shawwal, a new month in the Islamic calendar.

However, some countries may celebrate Eid on different days due to their own sighting of the new moon in their country.

What does Eid Mubarak mean?





The Arabic term of Eid Mubarak translates to "Blessed feast/festival".

It is most commonly used as a greeting during the festivals and is exchanged as part of a cultural tradition rather than a religious obligation.