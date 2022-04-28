A UNIVERSITY student is facing jail after he admitted being a drug dealer who was trafficking heroin and crack cocaine.
Kevin John, 22, of Cardiff Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of the class A drugs with intent to supply.
The offences were committed in Newport on September 17, 2021.
Cardiff Crown Court heard John was a second-year undergraduate at an unnamed university in the East Midlands.
The judge, Recorder Duncan Bould, warned the defendant: “It is almost inevitable there will be a custodial sentence in your case.”
John’s sentence will take place on June 1.
He was represented by Digby Johnson and the prosecution by Byron Broadstock.
