A MAN is due to stand trial later this year after he pleaded not guilty to a serious assault allegation.

Michael Wallace, 49, of Oak Street, Abertillery, is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Graham Newling in Newport on June 14, 2021.

The defendant denied the charge during a short hearing before Recorder Duncan Bould at Cardiff Crown Court.

Wallace is set to go on trial on October 19 with the case expected to last three days.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail.

He was represented by William Bebb and the prosecution by Andrew Kendall.