A PAEDOPHILE was caught after he made more than 100 indecent photographs of children.

Rhys McCloy, 22, from Ebbw Vale, admitted four charges during a short hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant, of Beaufort Hill, Beaufort, pleaded guilty to making 57 category A images, 45 category B images and 19 category C images.

He also admitted one charge of possession of a prohibited image of a child.

The offences took place last year between January 1 and December 23.

McCloy has no previous convictions and the case was adjourned until May 20 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Judge David Wynn Morgan told him he would have to register as a sex offender.

The defendant was represented by Ben Waters and the prosecution by Andrew Davies.