A PAEDOPHILE was caught after he made more than 100 indecent photographs of children.
Rhys McCloy, 22, from Ebbw Vale, admitted four charges during a short hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant, of Beaufort Hill, Beaufort, pleaded guilty to making 57 category A images, 45 category B images and 19 category C images.
He also admitted one charge of possession of a prohibited image of a child.
The offences took place last year between January 1 and December 23.
McCloy has no previous convictions and the case was adjourned until May 20 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
Judge David Wynn Morgan told him he would have to register as a sex offender.
The defendant was represented by Ben Waters and the prosecution by Andrew Davies.
