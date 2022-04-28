WICKES has launched a Garden Power and Woodcare sale event to help us get our gardens summer-ready.

If you've been neglecting your lawn over the winter months, this is your sign to show your garden some love so you can enjoy your backyard in the better weather.

The home improvement retailer has announced major savings on its lawnmowers, pressure washers and wood treatments so get your green fingers at the ready.

The exciting sale event starts on April 28 and runs until May 11 so you better be quick if you want to spruce up the garden for less.

Wickes lawnmowers

Wickes has no shortage of lawnmowers to choose from if you're looking to take on the backyard this Spring.

If you have an irregular shaped garden, the brand recommends the Flymo EasiGlide 300 Electric Lawnmower.

It's currently available for £108, down from £118, and it's a compact and lightweight mower ideal for seamless trimming.

If you can't stand cables, you should consider the Einhell Cordless Lawn Mower 33cm GE-CM 18/33 Li Kit.

This mower is equally flexible as it is powerful, designed for areas up to 200m² with 18v batteries that create a longer-lasting charge.

With five cutting height adjustments, it's easier than ever to landscape your lawn for £160, it's also a bargain!

Alternatively, if you're in the market for a lightweight and powerful motor - the Bosch 0.600.8A6.078 Rotak 32-12 1200W Corded Lawn Mower is for you.

It comes kitted with innovative grass combs so it's ideal for awkward edges around flower beds and patios.

Take it home for £80 from the Wickes website.

Wickes Pressure Washers

Once the sun comes out, it's time to lounge about on the patio or fire up the BBQ on the decking - but there's something we need to do first.

To get your outdoor space ready for guests, brighten it up by turning on the Karcher K2 Compact Home Pressure Washer.

It is compact and easy to store and it uses 80% less water than a hose.

Down from £114, pick yours up for £87 from the Wickes website.

Wickes wood treatments

Alongside Wickes' Garden Power event, the DIY retailer has a Woodcare sale that you do not want to miss out on.

With promotions on wood treatments until May 11, you can now protect your fences and sheds for a bargain price.

Wickes' Ultimate Shed and Fence 5L is water-resistant and has been made to protect the wood from the sun’s ultra violet rays.

Add it to your basket for £5 via the Wickes website.

If you're looking for a wood stain for your timber fence or shed, the Sadolin Shed & Fence All Weather Barrier 5L will give you a durable protective barrier for just £9.

And for long term protection, the Cuprinol 5 Year Ducksback 5L is now £8 and dries quickly and protects wood for up to 5 years.

For further information on Wickes’ full garden tools and woodcare range, please visit the Wickes website.