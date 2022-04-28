PLANS to convert an office block in Cwmbran into a 21-room care home, creating 40 jobs, have been given the green light by Torfaen council.

The proposals will see Stadium House, a two-storey building in Oldbury Road, Old Cwmbran, converted to provide care accommodation for the elderly.

An application form says 30 full-time and 10 part-time jobs will be created by the development.

The facility will be owned by Virgo Care Homes, which also runs Thomas Gabrielle and Holly Lodge care homes in Cwmbran, but they will operate independently.

A two-storey extension is proposed to the building, along with the creation of enclosed private gardens.

The care home will be served by 22 parking spaces, including two disabled spaces.

A planning report, which recommended approval, says there would be a maximum of nine members of staff working at the care home at any one time.

A garden area will be created and tree planting is proposed in the car park to break up a large area of tarmac.

“The overall appearance of the site would be significantly improved,” the planning report says.

“The scheme will provide garden spaces and pleasant views from bedroom windows for the residents.”

The building, owned by Virgo Care Homes, is currently used as a training facility and was previously used as offices.

While earmarked for employment use in the Local Development Plan, a report says the building has been marketed since October 2018 and can now be considered “genuinely redundant based on the current needs of the employment market”.

“The scheme would generate 35 (full-time equivalent) employment opportunities and would meet the needs of the elderly community,” it says.

“Therefore, on balance, the loss of the employment use is considered acceptable.”

A decision notice granting planning permission was issued by Torfaen council on Tuesday, April 26.