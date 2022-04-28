NEWSQUEST has raised more than £33,000 through its #ThereWithUkraine appeal thanks to the amazing generosity of our readers.

Readers have donated more than £23,000 to help support those affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

It follows last month’s donation of 5p from Newsquest's newspapers - including the South Wales Argus, the Free Press Series, the Barry and District News and the Penarth Times - sold across the UK with the money going to the Red Cross DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal.

On top of this, Newsquest topped up the donation to £10,000 to help boost the pot for those in need amid the war in Europe.

All of this means that as the appeal draws to a close, it has raised £33,349 for The British Red Cross Society - thanks to you!

How will the money help the victims of war in Ukraine?





Our JustGiving page is a single appeal across all our news titles, and we will continue to highlight the heroic actions of our communities who are doing all they can to help Ukrainians.

All the money raised will go to the British Red Cross Society DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The British Red Cross is involved in humanitarian work in Ukraine, helping the civilians who have been affected by the ongoing crisis.

Your donations will help someone affected get food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes, and shelter.

Amazing acts of kindness from Newsquest readers

We’d like to take this opportunity to thank our readers across the UK for their support in helping those suffering as a result of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Every penny counts - we've had donations from £2 to £1,000 - and all contributions, large or small, will make a big difference.

One generous reader donated the entirety of their first State Pension payments of £445.62 + £111.41 Gift Aid. Their donation was accompanied by a heart-warming message which read: “My State Pension has just started - at the same time as the war in Ukraine - so as I've managed without this pension to now, here is my first pension payment! Good luck with the campaign!” 7-year-old Daisy Chapman raises money for Newsquest Ukraine Appeal with bake sale. The generosity didn’t stop there! Seven-year-old Daisy Chapman raised more than £400 for the cause by running a cake sale after hearing about Newsquest’s campaign.

When asked why she wanted to organise a charity event she said she “really wanted to do something for Ukraine and get them more equipment.”

Daisy decided on a bake sale and made posters which she distributed at Brownies and in her school.

With help from a friend’s parent, Daisy’s mum, Tammy, started baking while Daisy and her friend, Izzy, helped to decorate. Several neighbours also donated baking to Daisy’s event. Daisy said: "I am glad that we raised over £400 and I got to have a great day and do something good.” Christina and her little sister Hayley at their stall raising money for Newsquest's Ukraine appeal. 10-year-old Christina Glass had the same idea and was #ThereWithUkraine when she raised £130, smashing her initial target of £12 to buy toiletries for Ukraine residents. Christina said: “My granny works for the NHS and one of her friends was collecting money for Ukraine so I decided to do a lemonade stand with cupcakes. “A few people gave me £20 and I was really surprised at that." The Razzamataz Theatre School in York raised £180 by putting on a performance at York High School. Students performed in blue and yellow costumes and parents donated £180 in a single morning. Meanwhile, Red Hill Primary School raised a whopping £1,270 towards the Ukraine Crisis Appeal by holding a non-uniform day as well as a fundraiser day at the Red Hill Social Club on April 2.

#ThereWithUkraine

Donations made via JustGiving and use of the JustGiving website will be subject to the JustGiving privacy policy https://www.justgiving.com/about/info/privacy-policy/privacy-policy-v30 and cookie policy https://www.justgiving.com/about/info/cookie-notice

None of the donation will be collected by Newsquest. Financial transactions are with JustGiving to donate to the British Red Cross Society DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

In the unlikely event that the British Red Cross Society raise more money than can be reasonably and efficiently spent, any surplus funds will be used to help them prepare for and respond to other humanitarian disasters anywhere in the world.

For more information visit https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/disaster-fund Charity Registration No. Eng/Wales 220949,Scot SC037738, IOM 0752, Jers430