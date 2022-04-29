A POPULAR music festival will return to Torfaen in May.

Ffli Stock, which is held at Pontypool’s The Dragonffli, will be held on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7.

It is the first time the festival has been held since the coronavirus pandemic began and will be raising awareness and funds for the National Autistic Society Cymru and give a number of local bands a platform to get their music out there.

The Friday will be headlined by Newport band Red Rooster with South Wales rock band Trep taking the top spot on the Saturday.

They will be joined by The Dark Valley, After the Event, The Leon Daye Band, Ivor Beynon The Lord of Steel, Dropping Like Flies, N A S H, The Situation, Tarion The Autumn Killers, Cluster, These Thrilling Lies and The Night School.

There will also be an acoustic corner on both nights with performances from Huw James, Nigel Davies, Celticana, Navale, Save Our Ships, Vinna Bee The Apiary, Betty J Williams, Nick Byrne, Rob Pennington, Rowan Combs, Kerion Robbins and Katie Lou.

There will be a raffle with tickets at £3. Prizes come from Marshall Amps, John Lewis and Partners, Waitrose and Partners, The Unicorn in Pontypool, The Queens in Cwmbran, Ink Asylum in Pontypool and local roofing business Weather Guard.

Doors open at 5pm on Friday, May 6 and 2pm on Saturday, May 7.

You can find out more and get tickets from: https://fb.me/e/2Y8olE4ik