A CAERPHILLY man has been fined after pleading guilty to being in possession of an imitation firearm at a train station.
Appearing before Avon and Somerset Magistrates Court, Dylan James Wilkins pleaded guilty to one count of possession of an imitation firearm in a public place.
The bench, sitting at Bristol Magistrates Court, heard that Wilkins was in possession of an air rifle at Bristol Temple Meads Railway Station on March 4, 2021, “without lawful authority or reasonable excuse”.
The 20-year-old, currently of Stanshawes Drive in the South Gloucestershire town of Yate, resided in Cwrt Ty Mawr, Caerphilly, when first appearing in court.
On Tuesday, April 26, Wilkins also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a class B drug, having also being found to have a quantity of cannabis in his possession at Bristol Temple Meads station.
Both the air rifle and the cannabis were seized, and the drugs were later destroyed.
Wilkins’s guilty pleas were taken into account when sentences were handed out.
For the offence under the Firearms Act 1968, he was fined £80.
He was fined a further £80 for the drugs offence.
In addition, Wilkins was ordered to pay a £34 surcharge to fund victim services, and £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.
He has been made to pay £20 per month until the balance of £279 is paid.
