A BODY has been found close to the seafront in Penarth this morning.
South Wales Police have confirmed that following a large emergency services presence, the body was found shortly before 11am on Thursday, April 28.
It is understood that alongside the police, the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Welsh Coastguard were at the scene.
MORE NEWS:
- Driver doing 16 miles over limit outside school, and nine other speeders fined
- New village school in the Vale will include chopping down huge trees
In a statement, South Wales Police said they had been called to an area at the foot of the cliffs near Penarth seafront this morning.
The statement read: “Emergency services are at a scene near the foot of cliffs along Penarth seafront following the discovery of a body.
“Police were called to the scene shortly before 10.50am today.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here