A DRUG dealer was warned he could be going to jail after he pleaded guilty to a cannabis trafficking charge.

Anthony Hunt, 37, from Caerphilly, admitted being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Daniel Williams told him that all options would be open when he is sentenced on May 27.

MORE NEWS: ‘Blind drunk’ brothers kicked unconscious man in the head outside city centre pub

The defendant, of Heol Fawr, Penyrheol, was granted bail on condition he co-operates with the preparation of a pre-sentence report and that he observes a curfew between 7pm and 7am.