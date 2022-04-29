A DRUG dealer was warned he could be going to jail after he pleaded guilty to a cannabis trafficking charge.
Anthony Hunt, 37, from Caerphilly, admitted being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Daniel Williams told him that all options would be open when he is sentenced on May 27.
The defendant, of Heol Fawr, Penyrheol, was granted bail on condition he co-operates with the preparation of a pre-sentence report and that he observes a curfew between 7pm and 7am.
