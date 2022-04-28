ALTON Towers has revealed that its Parent & Toddler Pass is back for 2022.

With the pass, parents and toddlers will be able to access the attraction for just £25 including the UK’s only CBeebies Land.

The Parent & Toddler Pass allows for one adult and one toddler under five years old to enjoy a day of rides, attractions and live entertainment on selected dates mid-week.

If parents would like to bring another toddler under five with them, they can pay an extra £5 and those under three years old, can visit Alton Towers for free any day of the week.

Hey Duggee Big Adventure Badge (Alton Towers)

During your visit, you can head to CBeebies Land where your children can learn, play and meet some of their favourite friends from CBeebies.

Three new attractions have been added to CBeebies Land for 2022 - Hey Duggee Big Adventure Badge, Andy’s Adventures Dinosaur Dig, and JoJo & Gran Gran At Home.

If that’s not enough, little ones can also watch a new live show with Bing and Flop in Big Fun Showtime.

Alton Towers' Octonauts ride (Alton Towers)

You’ll find a large range of rides, play areas both inside and outside and plenty of live entertainment for your children to enjoy.

Venture out of CBeebies Land and you can go on a voyage with Captain Black and his crew by entering an underwater tunnel that allows you to spot creature such as seahorses, spotted rays, chocolate chip starfish and blacktip sharks in Sharkbait Reef by SEALIFE.

Alton Towers' underwater tunnel (Alton Towers)

Alton Towers is also home to Britain’s first Tropical Interactive Pool where toddlers can dip their hands in the water and learn about shrimp and aquatic life that live in there.

The Resort makes a day out that bit easier with bottle warming facilities located at several food outlets within Alton Towers and your little ones also have access to kids menus, activity sheets and highchairs.

Baby changing facilities and changing spaces as well as supplies including nappies, bottles, dummies and Calpol can also be found at the Resort and toddler clothing is available to buy too.

Bing’s Big Day out at CBeebies Land, is now showing daily at CBeebies Land! See and meet Bing and Flop in their new live performance in Big Fun Showtime.



PLUS, Bing themed bedrooms in CBeebies Land Hotel are now available!



Find out more and book at https://t.co/iCNRAndkTU pic.twitter.com/pp3gWXPx8U — CBeebies Land (@CBeebiesLand) March 25, 2022

Alton Towers also has a Quiet Room to support those with sensory needs, ear defenders, buggies and more.

At CBeebies Land, entertainers and staff members are trained in Makaton.

To visit, you’ll need to book tickets in advance via the Alton Towers website and you can find more information about the Parent & Toddler Pass here.

