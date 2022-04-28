POLICE are appealing for information after reports of a man being robbed at knifepoint in Newport.
Gwent Police have confirmed that it is investigating the offence, which took place at around 10.50pm in the B4591/Shaftesbury Street area on Wednesday, April 20.
The victim was allegedly approached by three men and a woman who threatened him with a knife and demanded money from him, a police spokesperson said.
The victim was unharmed.
Officers arrested two men and a woman from the Newport area and a man from the Caerphilly area, but they were later released without charge as police enquiries continued.
“We’re investigating a report of a robbery in B4591/Shaftesbury Street, Newport at around 10.50pm on Wednesday, April 20,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.
“A man was approached by three men and a woman who reportedly threatened and pointed a knife at the victim before demanding money from him.
“We’re appealing for anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage and anyone who was in B4591/Shaftesbury Street between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday, April 20 to get in touch with us.
“Officers would like to speak to a taxi driver who reportedly drove past and assisted the victim at the time who could assist their enquiries.”
Anyone with details which could help the investigation can call Gwent Police on 101 or can send officers a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200130591.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.
