PLAID Cymru, The Green Party and the Freedom Alliance each have one candidate standing in Torfaen in next week’s local elections.

Philip Davies is standing as a Green Party candidate for Llantarnam ward.

Mr Davies, 27, said he would add some “much-needed youthful energy and a hard-working attitude to the council”.

He has set out the following 13 pledges ahead of the elections next Thursday, May 5:

Vote against any proposed increase to council tax given the current cost of living/inflation crisis;

Implement technology and further education to tackle litter;

Tackle the problem of speeding by installing speed bumps in problem areas;

Make the area a more accessible place to get around for people with disabilities and those who use mobility scooters;

Argue for a massive reduction in the council’s overuse of herbicides and fungicides. In particular argue for the immediate cessation of the use of any glyphosate-based weed killer by the council;

Make the council take the issue of air pollution more seriously and implement more monitoring sites;

Clean up polluted waterways;

Free to vote in the interests of the people of Llantarnam and to hold Labour and ex-Labour Independents to account;

Increase biodiversity and increase community engagement in planting bee friendly plants;

Vote against any future selling of green field sites to housing companies. Make sure any future houses that are built are targeted affordable social houses for local young people;

Argue for the implementation of the Green Party’s Lewes model to retrofit houses across South East Wales. This would also benefit both local companies and local people by making houses warmer and more energy efficient and thus reducing people’s heating bills;

Promote and support local independent businesses;

Represent the views of young people in the area to the council.

Matthew Woolfall Jones - Plaid Cymru

Matthew Woolfall Jones, who lives in Oakfield in Llantarnam, is standing as Plaid Cymru candidate, for the Llantarnam ward.

He said: “I’m standing for Plaid Cymru because I believe that there is a different way to address the challenges that we face – a fairer way.

“Plaid Cymru is making a difference for all in Wales. By working with the Welsh Government we have managed to secure some of our life-changing policies that will help many, many families through this tough financial time.

“We’ve managed to secure free school meals for all primary school children, free childcare for all two year olds, and action on housing to help young people afford to live independently in their own communities. In these incredibly difficult times, we are looking out for all people in Wales.

“But there’s always more to do, and I’m eager to get stuck in.”

Mr Jones said he has three main priorities if he is elected on to the council:

Limit costs for you – “In the midst of this cost of living crisis, the council should be doing all it can to help every resident. That’s why I’ll oppose any further rises in council tax and continue to find ways to help with costs like extending free school meals to secondary schools.”

Give you a voice – “I want the council to consult with residents more about the issues that matter, that’s why I’ll hold regular surgeries in each part of my ward to listen to concerns and help solve local issues. I’ll keep people informed of the council’s work and will always be available to discuss any issues of concern.”

Help our community thrive – “I’ll support our community, our older people and our people in need. I’ll also work to provide opportunities for our younger people to live, learn and thrive in Torfaen.”

Vicky Stamper - Freedom Alliance

Vicky Stamper is standing as a Freedom Alliance candidate in the Two Locks ward.

The party was formed in response to restrictions introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Stamper, who has lived in Wales for four years and works as a lorry driver, says she is standing for:

Abolishing council tax;

Protecting female safe spaces;

Safeguarding UK independence;

Medical and financial freedom for everyone;

Supporting small businesses;

Stopping inflation.

She said the Freedom Alliance has “an alternative vision of a society operating for the benefit of the people not the banks”, adding “a political revolution” needs to be started.

“We don’t need professional politicians,” she said.

“Decision making should be localised. For national decisions we can use referendums.

“Money should be backed by physical assets so that we don’t get inflation.

“National assets such as the utilities should be held in a common ownership trust with profits returned to the people.”

To view all the candidates standing in Torfaen click here.