A WALK in northern Monmouthshire has been named as one of the best in Wales.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has selected five of the best woodland walks across Wales where people of all ages and abilities can experience the sights, sounds and smells of the season.
Alder Tree Boardwalk, Coed y Cerrig National Nature Reserve, near Abergavenny has made the cut.
The five spring walks include an accessible trail for wheelchair users and families with pushchairs, and an easy trail suitable for off-road mobility scooters. Every route takes visitors through a woodland managed by NRW.
Each walking trail is signposted from start to finish and graded to give an indication of its difficulty.
NRW’s five woodland walks for spring are:
- Millstream Walk, Coed y Fron Wyllt, near Ruthin – a woodland path edged with bluebells and primroses;
- Cefndeuddwr Trail, Coed y Brenin Visitor Centre, near Dolgellau – an easy trail suitable for off-road mobility scooters through beech tree woodland full of bluebells;
- Gogerddan Trail, Gogerddan Wood, near Aberystwyth - stunning displays of bluebells amidst veteran trees;
- Nash Trail, Nash Wood, near Presteigne - border country woodland with carpets of bluebells;
- Alder Tree Boardwalk, Coed y Cerrig National Nature Reserve, near Abergavenny - spring flowers alongside a wheelchair-accessible boardwalk through alder woodland..
Mary Galliers, NRW’s recreation and access promotion advisor, said: “The UK is home to half of the world’s bluebell population.
"Visitors to our sites will be able to feast their eyes on the vibrant blue hue of the native bluebell alongside the delicate shades of primroses and anemones on our walks.
"Woodlands are also home to hundreds of plant species including mosses, lichens and ferns.
“Spring is also time to take in heady scents of nature from the sweet and delicate fragrance of bluebells to the tangy aromas of wild garlic and wood sorrel.”
Find out more about visiting these woodlands at naturalresources.wales/walks-for-spring
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here