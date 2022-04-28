A LIGHTHOUSE sculpture has been installed near Newport's Riverfront Theatre as a warning about climate change.

The sculpture, which includes a light which flashes when tides are high at the Bay of Bengal, is part of a series of events and installations exploring the impact sea levels rising could have on coastlines across Wales.

The Bay of Bengal has a similar tidal schedule to the Newport riverfront.

Titled The (Future) Wales Coast Path, the project involves artist Alison Neighbour collaborating with communities in Newport and Magor, which could be threatened by future rising tides, as well as climate scientists, and experts in the Sundarbans, in the Bay of Bengal, where sea level rise is already a daily threat.

The sculpture is on the possible future high-water line and will respond to tidal data from the Bay of Bengal – when the tide is high there the light will flash a warning about our future here in Wales.

“The idea of this lighthouse came from a desire to sound the alarm, to start a conversation, to connect people to think about how we can adapt to the future,” said Ms Neighbour.

“It is intended as a point of convergence, a place for encounter, and a site of pilgrimage, from the past shoreline to the future.”

The project’s programme also includes walks and activities with people encouraged to walk together in possible future inter-tidal zones and document, share stories, and begin conversations about the future.

This project is funded by Arts Council Wales, Living Levels, Newport Fusion, Support in kind from Pervasive Media Studio and Severn Estuary Partnership.

More information about The (Future) Wales Coast Path can be found at futurecoastpath.org