Here is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the past week:
- The Tiny Pub Company Ltd is applying for a new premises licence at 18 Baneswell Road, Newport, for the following licensable activities: sale of alcohol 12pm to 11pm and late night refreshment 11pm to midnight.
- Monmouthshire Upcycle is applying for a premises licence for Monmouthshire Upcycle, Unit 4, Station Road Ind Est, Chepstow, for the sale and supply of alcohol Monday to Sunday 9am to 11pm.
- Newport Distillery Ltd, of Unit 13, Newport Market, High Street, Newport, is applying to Newport City Council for a premises licence for the sale of alcohol (on and off sales) from Monday to Thursday 9am to 10pm, Friday and Saturday 9am to 11pm and Sunday 9am to 9pm.
- RDP Law Limited, Newport, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Mary Iris Waters (deceased), formerly of 26 Acacia Avenue, Undy, who died on December 24, 2021.
- RDP Law Limited, Newport, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Rachel Ann Davies (deceased), formerly of Sunnyview, Abergavenny Road, Penperlleni, who died on April 29, 2021.
- Harding Evans, Cardiff, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Joyce Harris (also know as Joyce Michna) (deceased), formerly of 35 Collingwood Crescent, Newport, who died on January 11, 2022.
- Howells Solicitors, Cardiff, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Charles Frederick Laffoney-Lane (deceased), formerly of Flat 44, Monmouth Court, Bassaleg Road, Newport, who died on *
- Harding Evans, Cardiff, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Pauline Carr Waite (deceased), formerly of 5 Magna Porta Gardens, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, who died on February 27, 2022.
- Cubex Land (Magor) Ltd is applying to Monmouthshire County Council for full planning permission to develop the vacant land to the west of Wales 1 Business Park with an industrial, storage and distribution warehouse.
- Verhoek Europe, of 55 Baker Street, London, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to add an operating centre to keep five goods vehicles and five trailers at Unit G, Ebbw Vale, NP23 5AE.
- Andrew Moore, trading as SCDM Transport Ltd of 19 Llewellyn Street, Nantymoel, Bridgend, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to keep an extra two goods vehicles and two trailers at the operating centre at Unit 5, Broadquay Road, Felnex Ind Est, Newport.
- Natural Resources Wales has given notice that it proposes to carry out improvement works to NRW Pye Corner Depot, Nash, Newport. The work will involve maintenance of the yard surface, and the erection of industrial sheds with roof PV panels, to act as storage and cover for plant and material to the south of the depot, alongside the improvement of car parking spaces upgraded to EV charging points.
Natural Resources Wales considers that the improvement works are not likely to have significant effects on the environment and does not intend to prepare an environmental statement in respect of them.
Although an environmental statement is not proposed, the scheme design has considered environmental factors associated with the site and incorporated environmental improvements where feasible. Any person wishing to make representations in relation to the likely environmental effects of the proposed improvement works should do so, in writing, to alexia.dimitriou@naturalresourceswale5.gov.uk within 28 days of the date of publication of this notice.
- Caerphilly County Borough Council is to temporarily ban traffic from the B4251 Commercial Street, Pontllanfraith, at its junction with Tram Road from May 2, 2022.
An alternative route will be available via the B4251 Commercial Street, Newbridge Road, Springfield Roundabout, Penmaen Road to Newbridge Road Link, Penmaen Road roundabout, Southern Cross Valley Link, Blackwood Road, Civic Centre Roundabout, Blackwood Road, Blackwood Roundabout, Commercial Street, Plaza Roundabout and Commercial Street.
The reason for the order is to allow for the replacement of a surface water culvert.
