PROJECTS to help the NHS in Wales tackle carbon emissions could receive a share of £2.4 million.

The Health and Social Care Climate Emergency National Programme is looking to fund projects from health boards and NHS organisations in a bid to reduce carbon emissions by more than a third by 2030.

NHS Wales produces around one million tonnes of CO2 equivalent a year and is the largest public sector emitter in Wales.

The Welsh Government published its NHS Wales Decarbonisation Strategic Delivery Plan last year, which included 46 initiatives to help NHS Wales meet its contribution to the 2030 ambition.

This will help Wales meet its total legislative target of Net Zero by 2050.

The strategy included electrifying fleet vehicles, using low-carbon lighting in all NHS buildings, reducing the use of harmful gases and designing the future health and care social system to be as low-carbon as possible.

NHS Wales chief executive Judith Paget said: “As the largest public sector emitter of CO2, the NHS in Wales needs to play its part to protect the health and wellbeing of future generations.

“We can all help with this effort by returning unused medication to their pharmacy, asking for a more sustainable inhaler or using active or public transport to attend appointments.

“We are also encouraging applications from NHS Organisations for up to £60k in the first year for small to medium-sized initiatives to reduce carbon emissions or help the sector adapt to the impacts of climate change.”

One of the ways NHS Wales is working to reduce carbon emissions is by reducing the use of high global warming potential (GWP) inhalers from more than 70 per cent to less than 20 per cent by 2025.

People who use inhalers can ask their prescriber to switch their regular inhaler to a low-carbon alternative.

Junior doctor Dr Thomas Downs, who is the founder of the Ysbyty Gwynedd Green Group, Bevan Commission Fellow and part of the Green Health Wales team, said: “To date a lot of the work to make our healthcare more sustainable and climate-smart in Wales has been voluntary, with hospital green groups and specialty green networks being developed across Wales, as part of our Green Health Wales network.

"As health workers we recognise our human health and well-being, and our ability to provide sustainable healthcare depends on a healthy climate and nature, so professionally our duty to 'do no harm' extends beyond our clinics and hospitals to our shared environment, on which our patients’ health and well-being depends.”