HERE are more babies recently born in Gwent.
Every week on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.
If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us, go to www. southwalesargus.co.uk/newbaby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A form.
Ivy Elizabeth Thompson was born on March 18 at the Grange University Hospital, weighing 7lb 8oz. She is pictured with parents Abigail Jones and Richard Thompson, and sister Autumn Thompson, of Newport
ViennaRose Cheese was born on January 26 at the Grange University Hospital, weighing 6lb 13oz. Her parents are Zantier Rose Brown and Callum Even Cheese, of Newport
Leo Bishop was born on February 4 at the Grange University Hospital, weighing 9lb 4oz. His parents are Thomas Bishop and Samiera Jama, of Newport. His siblings are Levi Bishop, one (also pictured), Harley Bishop, seven, and Luca Enos, seven
Liberty-Rose Lynette-Jane Bailey was born seven weeks early at the University Grange Hospital, weighing 4lb 3oz, but after 18 days in hospital she went home to Ebbw Vale with parents Dianne Draper and Nathan Bailey. She has a big sister Clarissa, six
Blaise Elizabeth Harvey was born on March 1 at the University Grange Hospital, weighing 6lb 8oz, to mum Katie Harvey, of Newport. Her siblings are Poppie-Maria, seven, and Kayne, six
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here