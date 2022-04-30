THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,600-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick five photographs which tell a story for them.

Today we meet Nathan Spokes, a factory worker from Cwmbran.

He said: "I love photography because I find it creative. There is always something new to learn and I've met lots of other interesting people along the way."

This picture makes me happy: Pen y fan. This picture makes me happy because it's one of my favourite places

This picture makes me sad: Wellington bomber mf509. This picture makes me sad because six people lost their lives here

This picture makes me laugh: Sirhowy Valley river. This makes me laugh because I have a lot of fun memories here

This picture is very special to me: Pontneddfechan waterfall country. This picture is special to me because it is probably the best picture I've ever taken of any waterfall

This picture makes me dream of something: Elan Valley. This makes me dream of space, images like this are the reason I became interested in photography in the beginning. It was once a dream to take images like this one