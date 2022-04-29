MORRISONS is helping customers spend less as it launches one of its biggest ever price cutting campaigns.

The supermarket will be reducing prices on over 500 products as well as introducing new and improved multi saves.

Items cover cupboard essentials, fridge staples and frozen favourites and include cereal, cooking sauces, chicken and sausages. The average saving is 13 per cent with key volume lines being eggs, baked beans and rice.

How to save money on your weekly food shop

Individual items like coffee and nappies are included within the cuts as well as the key ingredients needed for different occasions such as packed lunches or evening meals.

White baguettes, ham, multi-packs of crisps and sausage rolls have all been cut to help reduce the cost of lunches while the price of mince, rice and kidney beans have all gone down to make it cheaper to make chilli con carne.

Morrisons price cut (Morrisons)

As part of this money saving campaign, Morrisons has cut the price of a quarter of its 235 entry level products. This includes ‘Morrisons Savers’, ‘Morrisons Wonky’ in produce and ‘Morrisons Essentials’ in homeware and health & beauty.

Over 180 additional products have been included in new and improved multi save promotions including a ‘Buy 2 for £1.80’ on cereals, a ‘Buy 2 for £3’ on breaded chicken and a ‘Buy 2 for £5’ on ready meals.

David Potts, Chief Executive, Morrisons said: “We know that our customers are under real financial pressure at the moment and we want to play our part in helping them when it comes to the cost of grocery shopping. These price cuts will have a noticeable and long term impact on our customers' budgets and demonstrate our commitment to offering them the best possible value.”

Morrisons pizza deal

And if you’re looking for weekend plans that don’t break the bank, this week customers can purchase a pizza meal deal for £10 which includes two pizzas, two sides and a drink.

Key Morrisons price cut deals

Morrisons Paracetamol 500mg Caplets, was £0.65 now £0.29

Morrisons Iced Ring doughnuts 4pk, was £1.25 now £0.99

Weetabix Biscuits 24pk, was £3.00 now £2.75

Morrisons British Diced Beef 430g, was £3.99 now £3.59

Morrisons Plain Flour 1.5kg, was £0.65 £0.45

Kettle Chips Lightly Salted 150g, was £2.30 now £2.00

Morrisons Pure Clear Honey 454g, was £1.49 now £1.29

Morrisons Beef Burgers 5% fat 4pk, was £4.00 now £3.49

Morrisons British Chicken Wings 1kg, was £2.80 now £1.75

Morrisons Mixed Weight 30 eggs, was £3.40 now £2.99

Morrisons Market St British Beef Mince Steak 5% 250g, was £1.89 now £1.79

Morrisons Micro Rice Basmati 250g, was £0.49 now £0.35

Nutmeg Nappies Size 2 33pk, was £1.40 now £1.29

Morrisons Savers Toilet Rolls 6pk was £1.25 now £0.97

Morrisons Savers Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400g, was £0.99 now £0.80

Morrisons Garden Peas 290g, was £0.49 now £0.40

Morrisons branches in Gwent: