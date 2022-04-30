AN ORCHESTRA of Ukrainian refugees will feature on the BBC Proms as part of the eight-week season of classical music concerts.

The newly-formed Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra will be led by Canadian-Ukrainian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson, and includes musicians who are now refugees and Ukrainian members of European orchestras.

As part of this, the Ukraine Ministry of Culture is granting a special exemption from fighting to male members of orchestras who are of military age.

Following an inaugural performance in Warsaw, Poland, the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra’s first stop will be in London for the Proms – which will be broadcast on the BBC.

They will perform on July 31 as part of the event.

This will be the first BBC Proms held at full capacity since 2019 (PA)

What else will also be on at the BBC Proms?





This year the Proms returns to its full eight-week season on July 15, with 84 concerts starring more than 3,000 musicians, the BBC announced.

It will see the return of international orchestras including Berliner Philharmoniker led by Kirill Petrenko, the Philadelphia Orchestra led by Yannick Nezet-Seguin, and the Australian World Orchestra led by Zubin Mehta.

Also featuring is a large-scale repertoire, not heard at the festival since 2019, from Verdi’s Requiem to Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony performed by the Chineke! Orchestra and Voices under Kevin John Edusei.

Mastermind host and BBC News correspondent Clive Myrie will present the First Night Of The Proms on BBC Two, while Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and Scottish DJ Edith Bowman also feature in the presenter line-up.

TV naturalist Chris Packham will present the debut of Earth Prom, exploring the work of the BBC’s natural history unit which broadcast Sir David Attenborough’s earliest adventures.

There will also be an immersive experience of music, dance, theatre, and audio soundscapes called The Prom At Printworks, hosted at the industrial events space in south London, featuring works by Philip Glass and Handel.

David Pickard, director of BBC Proms, said: “It is a momentous year for the world’s largest classical music festival.

“I’m delighted that large-scale orchestral and choral repertoire will once again be heard in the Royal Albert Hall, and that we can celebrate the return of international orchestras.

“In the BBC’s centenary year, we can be proud that the Proms has been a part of the organisation for 95 of those 100 years, playing a key role in the corporation’s mission to inform, educate and entertain.

“After two adapted seasons, we look forward to welcoming audiences back this summer for eight glorious weeks of music making.”

Every concert will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and available on BBC Sounds, and 22 Proms are broadcast on BBC television and BBC iPlayer, including the First Night and Last Night Of The Proms.

