A CHEPSTOW-BASED business is one of only four from Wales to be given a 2022 Queen's Award.

Empower Translate (Global) Ltd, which is based at Basepoint, Riverside Court, Beaufort Park Way, Chepstow, was given a Queen's Award for International Trade.

The business was founded in 1997 and provides localisation services to the market research industry.

It works with insight enterprises, agencies, SaaS (Software as a Service) providers and global researchers across a number of end-client sectors, including essential domains in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sphere, alongside working on Hollywood blockbusters, global sports tournaments and international household brands.

It provides a wide range of localisation services encompassing translation and interpreting, audio services including audio-video transcription, translation and subtitling, data analysis services such as data coding, social media listening and critical, life-changing services such as Adverse Event Reporting.

Overseas sales over six years have grown by 211 per cent.

The company's geographical spread of overseas markets is currently focused in the USA and Europe and it has more recently broken into new markets in Australia, Romania and Singapore.

The company has won the Queen’s Award for International Trade for Outstanding Continuous Growth in overseas sales over the last six years.

The business was one of 232 representing every part of the UK and a range of sectors to be recognised by the Queen on her birthday as among the best in the country.

Awards have been won in the categories of International Trade (141 winners), Innovation (51), Sustainable Development (31) and Promoting Opportunity (9).

Winners’ awards are valid for five years. Winners are permitted to fly The Queen’s Awards flag at their main office and use the emblem on their marketing materials. Winners are also given a Grant of Appointment (an official certificate) and a commemorative crystal trophy.

Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenants will be presenting the awards to businesses locally throughout the year.

Eligible businesses are free to apply for one or more categories. The winners pass a robust assessment process, judged by senior officials in Whitehall and experts from industry, academia and the third sector. On that basis, the winners of The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are recommended by the Prime Minister to Her Majesty The Queen.

Applications for the 2023 Queen’s Awards for Enterprise will open on May 1, 2022 and businesses are encouraged to apply.