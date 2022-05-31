IF YOUR takeaway lunch options have taken a hit due to the cost-of-living crisis, you might be interested in Aldi’s price-busting alternatives.

Whether you’re happy to create the perfect sub roll at home or you’d rather someone else did it for you, the budget supermarket has options.

Whatever way you slice it, with prices almost 40 per cent cheaper than Subway, this dupe could make you some tasty savings.

Aldi Metro rolls

Head to the Village Bakery section and you could pick up a four-pack of Italian style subs they’ve cheekily called ‘Metro Rolls’.

Costing just 89p, if you’re prepared to fill it yourself, the savings could soon add up.

Twitter user Lee Picken agrees saying his wife was “cutting back” and so made the switch, adding the cheaper alternative was “Very good by the way.”

@AldiUK are at it again with there knock off subway rolls "metro rolls"

Very good by the way. The wife cutting back, I'm on snidey subways for bait 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CHMa0TMusu — lee picken (@leepicken1) April 24, 2022

Aldi sub roll range

If you really can’t face constructing your sandwich, Aldi is also launching a filled sub roll range. Priced at a purse friendly £2.19 they are almost 40 percent cheaper than the famous fast-food chain.

The Meatball Marinara, Triple Meaty Feast and Steak and Cheese sub rolls are set to land in Aldi’s food-to-go counters tomorrow (April 27) and can be enjoyed either cold or heated up.

The Aldi Meatball Marinara Sub Roll is available in selected stores from tomorrow. Picture: Aldi

The Aldi Meatball Marinara Sub Roll is filled with succulent pork and beef meatballs, topped with smoky Monterey Jack cheese slices, all smothered in a tangy and sweet marinara sauce.

The Triple Meaty Feast Sub Roll is a three-meat-feast of traditional Italian Milano salami seasoned with garlic and spices, smoky pepperoni, sweet succulent slices of honey roasted ham and Monterey Jack cheese slices, topped off with a tangy marinara sauce.

The sandwich range follows the launch of wraps to rival to McDonald's, in three flavours - BBQ Chicken and Bacon, Piri Piri Chicken and Spicy Veggie, for just £1.99.