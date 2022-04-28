THE main road through Cwmbran has been closed after what police have described as an 'ongoing incident'.
Cwmbran Drive has been closed between Cwmbran Stadium and the Lockgate Retail Park.
It is unclear at this time as to the nature of the incident.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Road is closed due to an ongoing incident.
"Please use an alternate route and take care on the roads."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here